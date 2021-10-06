Lido Advisors LLC Has $505,000 Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Lido Advisors LLC lessened its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 2.5% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in Diageo by 3.0% during the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Diageo by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 3.2% during the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 1.9% during the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 9.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DEO traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,015. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $194.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.35. The firm has a market cap of $121.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $129.16 and a twelve month high of $202.35.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $2.4803 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 75.54%.

A number of analysts have commented on DEO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.12.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

