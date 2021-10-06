Lido Advisors LLC Invests $433,000 in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in NIO by 0.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,147,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,441,000 after acquiring an additional 46,991 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,346,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,361,000 after purchasing an additional 897,541 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in NIO by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,312,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,049,000 after purchasing an additional 297,618 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in NIO by 56.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,850,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,782 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NIO by 7.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,899,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,600,000 after purchasing an additional 266,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.41% of the company’s stock.

Get NIO alerts:

NIO stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.67. 593,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,760,203. The firm has a market cap of $52.83 billion, a PE ratio of -39.48 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.43. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative return on equity of 36.97% and a negative net margin of 29.68%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC reduced their target price on NIO from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. BOCOM International initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.02.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.