Lido Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 35,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000. Lido Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Preferred Apartment Communities as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APTS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Preferred Apartment Communities alerts:

APTS traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $12.05. 18,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,683. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $5.24 and a one year high of $12.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.69. The company has a market cap of $631.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.13. Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 0.90%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.42%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Jonestrading raised their target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Preferred Apartment Communities Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.