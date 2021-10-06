Lido Advisors LLC Takes Position in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 7.9% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 51.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,294,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,446,000 after acquiring an additional 439,900 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 9,327.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 339,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,214,000 after acquiring an additional 335,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 18.7% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 7,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FUN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.57.

FUN stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.51. The stock had a trading volume of 6,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,077. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $52.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 2.30.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.45) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3597.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

