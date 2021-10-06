Lido DAO Token (LDO) Hits Market Cap of $98.45 Million

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Over the last seven days, Lido DAO Token has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. Lido DAO Token has a market cap of $98.45 million and $157.67 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lido DAO Token coin can currently be bought for about $4.01 or 0.00007299 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00059451 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 44.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.55 or 0.00097427 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.45 or 0.00129981 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55,167.50 or 1.00363633 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,470.42 or 0.06313566 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Lido DAO Token

Lido DAO Token’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,539,273 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

