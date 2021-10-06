Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun Acquires 440,000 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Stock

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun bought 440,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $11,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Sun Life Financial stock opened at $53.99 on Wednesday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.53 and a 12-month high of $55.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 9.51%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.4386 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 42.93%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the second quarter worth $35,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 25.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 31.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. 45.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SLF. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$50.96 target price (down from C$73.00) on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a C$64.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.45.

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

