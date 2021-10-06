Lightstreams (PHT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $107.00

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. During the last seven days, Lightstreams has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lightstreams coin can currently be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Lightstreams has a market capitalization of $456,272.03 and approximately $107.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00049785 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.61 or 0.00248718 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.37 or 0.00104443 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00011887 BTC.

Lightstreams Coin Profile

PHT is a coin. It launched on March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,209,884 coins. The official website for Lightstreams is lightstreams.io . Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightstreams’ official message board is medium.com/lightstreams

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Lightstreams Coin Trading

