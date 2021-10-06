Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 187,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Liquidity Services were worth $4,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LQDT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Liquidity Services during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Liquidity Services during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the first quarter valued at $224,000. 67.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Liquidity Services news, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 16,071 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total value of $377,507.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,797 shares in the company, valued at $230,131.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 29.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDT opened at $21.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.84 million, a P/E ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.13. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $30.00.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $69.67 million during the quarter. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals; Capital Assets Group; Retail Supply Chain Group; and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets, and it consists of marketplaces that enable local and state government.

