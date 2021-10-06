Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Director Nathan Zommer Sells 2,500 Shares

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.19, for a total value of $687,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Nathan Zommer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Littelfuse alerts:

On Wednesday, September 1st, Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of Littelfuse stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.44, for a total value of $706,100.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of Littelfuse stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.88, for a total value of $662,200.00.

NASDAQ LFUS traded down $3.43 on Wednesday, hitting $275.39. 3,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $273.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.69. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $183.51 and a fifty-two week high of $289.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.17. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $523.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.10 million. On average, research analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is presently 33.13%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Littelfuse by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 735,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,502,000 after purchasing an additional 62,301 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 101,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,760,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 858.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 21,552 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 8,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.