LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Short Interest Up 31.4% in September

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,700 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the August 31st total of 89,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of LSI Industries stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.16. 49,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,321. LSI Industries has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $11.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.90.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $97.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.00 million. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 1.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LSI Industries will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LSI Industries during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in LSI Industries by 6.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 621,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after acquiring an additional 35,012 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in LSI Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in LSI Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $671,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in LSI Industries by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,458,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,973,000 after purchasing an additional 207,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

