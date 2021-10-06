LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Short Interest Up 31.4% in September

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,700 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the August 31st total of 89,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of LSI Industries stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.16. 49,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,321. LSI Industries has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $11.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.90.
LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $97.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.00 million. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 1.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LSI Industries will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LSI Industries during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in LSI Industries by 6.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 621,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after acquiring an additional 35,012 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in LSI Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in LSI Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $671,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in LSI Industries by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,458,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,973,000 after purchasing an additional 207,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.
About LSI Industries
LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.
Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?
Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.