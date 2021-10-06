Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (MIC) to Issue Dividend of $37.39 on October 7th

Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 23rd, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 37.3868 per share by the conglomerate on Thursday, October 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This is a boost from Macquarie Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $11.00.

Macquarie Infrastructure has decreased its dividend by 81.6% over the last three years.

Macquarie Infrastructure stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.68. 105,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,483,325. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.52. Macquarie Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $41.00.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $288.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.60 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 93.38% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. Research analysts forecast that Macquarie Infrastructure will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic services to customers in the U. S. It operates through the following business segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other. The IMTT segment provides bulk liquid storage and handling services to third parties in the U.S.

