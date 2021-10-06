Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $8.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.17% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engaged in developing therapeutics focused on critical areas of unmet need in the field of bone marrow transplant for patients with autoimmune diseases, blood cancers and genetic diseases. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Magenta Therapeutics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Magenta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magenta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.21.

Shares of NASDAQ MGTA traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.29. 6,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,287. Magenta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.89 and a 52-week high of $14.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.77 and a 200-day moving average of $9.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.95 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 2.16.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. Equities analysts anticipate that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Magenta Therapeutics news, insider Kristen Stants sold 5,736 shares of Magenta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total transaction of $38,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,264 shares in the company, valued at $95,996.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. 58.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

