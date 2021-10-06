MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Trading 4.2% Higher

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)’s share price traded up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.97 and last traded at $4.93. 33,555 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,118,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.73.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of MannKind in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.44 and its 200 day moving average is $4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 1.97.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $23.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MannKind Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNKD. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MannKind by 16.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,881,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120,767 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in MannKind in the second quarter valued at $15,695,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind in the second quarter valued at about $15,407,000. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind in the first quarter valued at about $8,488,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 2,425.2% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,392,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

