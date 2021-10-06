Manz (ETR:M5Z) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Shares of Manz AG (ETR:M5Z) rose 2.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €46.55 ($54.76) and last traded at €46.55 ($54.76). Approximately 36,662 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 252% from the average daily volume of 10,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at €45.30 ($53.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $360.70 million and a P/E ratio of 35.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €55.67 and a 200-day moving average price of €55.90.

Manz Company Profile (ETR:M5Z)

Manz AG engages in the manufacture and sale of high-tech equipment in Germany, the United States, Taiwan, rest of Europe, China, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Solar, Electronics, Energy Storage, Contract Manufacturing, and Service. The Solar segment provides system solutions for thin-film solar modules and CIGS thin-film technology.

