Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) Receives Underperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRF)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MPFRF. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Mapfre in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mapfre in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Mapfre alerts:

MPFRF stock remained flat at $$2.09 during trading on Wednesday. Mapfre has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $2.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.11.

Mapfre, SA, engages in the insurance and reinsurance activities worldwide. It offers life, health, accident, savings and investment, retirement, burial, and travel and leisure insurance; and homeowner's, automobile, third-party liability, family, and other insurance. The company also provides vehicles, third-party liability and assets, agriculture and livestock, commercial establishments, and other insurance products.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Mapfre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mapfre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.