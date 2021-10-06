Maple (MPL) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.01 Million

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded up 9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Maple has a total market cap of $12.07 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maple coin can now be bought for $18.69 or 0.00033969 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Maple has traded up 24.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00049597 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.09 or 0.00243666 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.48 or 0.00102623 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00011850 BTC.

Maple Coin Profile

Maple (CRYPTO:MPL) is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 645,931 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Maple Coin Trading

