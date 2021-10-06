Marc Taxay Sells 501 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Marc Taxay sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $172,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Marc Taxay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Marc Taxay sold 1,588 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.10, for a total value of $578,190.80.

On Monday, August 2nd, Marc Taxay sold 498 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total value of $189,738.00.

Shares of ANET traded up $9.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $352.95. 343,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,531. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.35 and a 52 week high of $384.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $364.57 and a 200-day moving average of $346.79. The stock has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 32.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 8.7% during the first quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 75,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,700,000 after buying an additional 6,002 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.33.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

