MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Position Boosted by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 593,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,240 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $28,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HZO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MarineMax by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,164,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,584,000 after acquiring an additional 782,730 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in MarineMax by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,873,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $91,300,000 after acquiring an additional 419,345 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in MarineMax by 712.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,771,000 after acquiring an additional 191,354 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in MarineMax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,505,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 319,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,553,000 after buying an additional 78,764 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HZO shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on MarineMax from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MarineMax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.83.

HZO traded down $1.41 on Wednesday, hitting $49.53. The company had a trading volume of 5,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,080. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.07. MarineMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.54 and a 1-year high of $70.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.75.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.49. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $666.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

