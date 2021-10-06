Markel (NYSE:MKL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markel (NYSE:MKL) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1,380.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Markel outperformed the industry year to date. It strives to grow via acquisitions and organic initiatives as these not only diversify and strengthen its portfolio but also expand its international footprint. Solid performance at Insurance and Reinsurance segments should drive premiums. Markel stands to benefit from its niche focus and effective management of insurance risk. The company is banking on the strength of its underwriting, investment and Markel Ventures operations, which position it well for long-term growth. It boasts a sturdy capital position, which enables it to deploy capital effectively. However, increasing expenses could put strain on margin expansion. Also, exposure to cat loss induces underwriting volatility. expects to deliver combined ratio of 90 or lower in 2021. High debt level raises financial risk.”

NYSE:MKL traded up $5.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,233.00. 440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,399. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,238.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,210.62. Markel has a twelve month low of $913.04 and a twelve month high of $1,288.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.70.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $19.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.45 by $3.69. Markel had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Markel will post 60.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total value of $79,453.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Markel by 5.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 9.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 14.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,743,000 after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 3.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,969,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 65.0% during the first quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 14,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares during the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

