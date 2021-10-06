Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.91

Shares of Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.91 and last traded at $6.09, with a volume of 4009 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Markforged in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Markforged in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Markforged in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.54.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $20.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 million. Equities analysts forecast that Markforged Holding Corporation will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Markforged stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 237,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.88% of Markforged as of its most recent SEC filing. 50.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

