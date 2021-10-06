Martin Vazquez Sells 16,000 Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) COO Martin Vazquez sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total value of $779,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Martin Vazquez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 17th, Martin Vazquez sold 6,500 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $357,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Martin Vazquez sold 5,000 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $245,850.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OM opened at $48.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.82, a current ratio of 12.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Outset Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.03 and a twelve month high of $66.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion and a PE ratio of -8.69.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 37.89% and a negative net margin of 170.05%. The business had revenue of $25.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.63 million. Analysts expect that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Outset Medical by 7.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,897,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,723,000 after purchasing an additional 476,343 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,699,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,597,000 after acquiring an additional 41,049 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Outset Medical by 314.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,487,000 after buying an additional 2,906,099 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,704,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 479.8% in the 1st quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,012,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,861,000 after buying an additional 2,493,087 shares during the period. 99.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

