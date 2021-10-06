Marvell Technology, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th.

Marvell Technology has a payout ratio of 26.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Marvell Technology to earn $1.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.8%.

NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,386,852. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $64.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $50.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.96 and a 200-day moving average of $54.02.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MRVL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.13.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $1,183,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,150 shares of company stock worth $3,868,125 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

