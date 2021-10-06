Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $4.65 Billion Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,474,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 192,304 shares during the quarter. AON comprises 1.4% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.09% of AON worth $4,649,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in AON by 348.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in AON by 286.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in AON by 320.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in AON by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:AON traded down $1.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $290.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,258,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,131. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $282.69 and its 200 day moving average is $255.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $179.52 and a 52 week high of $302.33. The stock has a market cap of $65.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 0.87.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. AON’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.80%.

In other AON news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,002.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $263.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AON shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AON from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of AON from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.90.

AON Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

