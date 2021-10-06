Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 206,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,557 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $75,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $237,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Mastercard by 137.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 7.0% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 52.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its position in Mastercard by 5.8% in the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA stock traded up $5.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $348.55. The stock had a trading volume of 293,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,813,591. The firm has a market cap of $343.94 billion, a PE ratio of 48.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $281.20 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $357.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $366.70.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MA. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.48.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 15,197 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.80, for a total transaction of $5,787,017.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,291,894.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 872,777 shares of company stock valued at $328,809,430 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Featured Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.