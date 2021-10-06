Mather Group LLC. Purchases 1,327 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.1% during the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Pavion Blue Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 23.9% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $89.12. 147,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,165,974. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.62 and a 200 day moving average of $84.37. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.92 and a fifty-two week high of $89.98.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Argus raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.77.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,382,919.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

