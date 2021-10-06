Mather Group LLC. Raises Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,347 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QCOM. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 11,556 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 6,177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the second quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 17,367 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 552 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,415 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.49. 278,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,758,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.95. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $119.10 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.62.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

