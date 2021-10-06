Mather Group LLC. Sells 248 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Mather Group LLC. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VWOB. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.6% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 150.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $211,000.

Shares of VWOB traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,105. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $76.15 and a 1 year high of $82.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.67 and its 200 day moving average is $79.26.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

