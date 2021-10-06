Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. designs, manufactures and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name. Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. is headquartered in Singapore. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.60.

Shares of NASDAQ MAXN traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.90. 23,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,761. The company has a market cap of $542.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.00. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $57.97.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.57). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 39.67%. The company had revenue of $175.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAXN. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,112,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,696,000 after purchasing an additional 781,674 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $22,492,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,492,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $6,003,000. Finally, Mak Capital One LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $5,163,000. Institutional investors own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

