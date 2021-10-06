MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 76.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,796 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MXL. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MaxLinear during the first quarter worth about $219,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 23.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 160,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,044,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,399,000 after acquiring an additional 345,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Brendan Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $535,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 146,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,860,862. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven G. Litchfield acquired 2,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.73 per share, for a total transaction of $124,893.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 107,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,878,385.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 14,826 shares of company stock valued at $754,807 and have sold 189,636 shares valued at $9,392,867. Company insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MXL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on MaxLinear from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MaxLinear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.10.

NYSE MXL opened at $48.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.47, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.37. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $55.00.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $205.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.13 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. Equities analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

