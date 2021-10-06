MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Sells 525 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Corning in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Corning in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Corning in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Corning in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 7,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $306,628.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,466 shares in the company, valued at $306,628.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 7,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $319,566.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,240.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,488 shares of company stock worth $3,926,785. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GLW traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.28. 166,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,489,681. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.70. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $31.28 and a 1-year high of $46.82. The firm has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.57.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

