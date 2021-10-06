McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated has increased its dividend payment by 14.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 36 years. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a payout ratio of 54.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated to earn $3.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.7%.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $79.45. 8,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,830. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $79.97 and a twelve month high of $101.67.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MKC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,983 shares in the company, valued at $8,136,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

