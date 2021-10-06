MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) and China Dasheng Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:CDBT) Critical Review

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) and China Dasheng Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:CDBT) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Get MedAvail alerts:

MedAvail has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Dasheng Biotechnology has a beta of 2.77, indicating that its share price is 177% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares MedAvail and China Dasheng Biotechnology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MedAvail $13.97 million 6.63 -$26.81 million ($3.80) -0.74 China Dasheng Biotechnology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

China Dasheng Biotechnology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MedAvail.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for MedAvail and China Dasheng Biotechnology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MedAvail 0 1 1 0 2.50 China Dasheng Biotechnology 0 0 0 0 N/A

MedAvail presently has a consensus target price of $8.75, indicating a potential upside of 209.19%. Given MedAvail’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe MedAvail is more favorable than China Dasheng Biotechnology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.8% of MedAvail shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of MedAvail shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MedAvail and China Dasheng Biotechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MedAvail -259.56% -77.27% -62.84% China Dasheng Biotechnology N/A N/A N/A

Summary

MedAvail beats China Dasheng Biotechnology on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

MedAvail Company Profile

MedAvail Holdings, Inc. is a technology-enabled pharmacy company. It provides turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. The firm helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes. The company was founded on April 11, 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

China Dasheng Biotechnology Company Profile

China Dasheng Biotechnology Co. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of bacteria based products, which are used as additives for livestock feed and crop cultivation. It operates through the following business segments: Agriculture Related Additives for Livestock Feed and Crop Cultivation. The company was founded on January 12, 2007 and is headquartered in Lanzhou, China.

Receive News & Ratings for MedAvail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedAvail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.