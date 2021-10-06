Medpace Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Medpace in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the quarter.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MEDP. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $167.90 price target on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $193.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.33 and a beta of 1.33. Medpace has a one year low of $105.48 and a one year high of $199.04.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $278.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.20 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 17.07%.

In other news, Director Tom C. King sold 226 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $39,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 12,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total value of $2,309,533.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,260 shares of company stock valued at $32,334,859 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Medpace during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 88.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Medpace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Medpace by 13,962.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 14,381 shares during the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

