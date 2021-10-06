Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Analysts expect that Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.88. Mercantile Bank posted earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mercantile Bank.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $45.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.40 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 28.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mercantile Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 68,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 8,616 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 10,092 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 91,683.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the period. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MBWM stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $33.35. The stock had a trading volume of 39,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,247. The stock has a market cap of $530.03 million, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.14. Mercantile Bank has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.17%.

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

