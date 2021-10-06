MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Bought by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of MetLife by 1.6% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 49.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.6% in the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 12,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 2.2% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MET shares. upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.92.

Shares of MET traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.20. 172,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,103,835. The company has a market cap of $54.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.90 and a fifty-two week high of $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.92 and its 200-day moving average is $61.70.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.