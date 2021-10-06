MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) COO Corey Ian Sanders Sells 40,000 Shares

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total transaction of $1,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Corey Ian Sanders also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

On Thursday, September 23rd, Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $44.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.16 and its 200-day moving average is $40.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.23. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $19.55 and a 52 week high of $46.06.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.52) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 682.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is -0.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 89.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,797,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,715,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896,662 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 242.6% during the 1st quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 10,591,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,494,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2,015.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,883,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,604,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MGM shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.81.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.