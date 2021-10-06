Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Middlesex Water Company treats, stores and distributes water for residential, commercial, industrial and fire prevention purposes. “

Middlesex Water stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.54. 1,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,214. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.10 and its 200-day moving average is $91.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 47.59 and a beta of 0.29. Middlesex Water has a 52 week low of $61.81 and a 52 week high of $116.39.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 11.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kim C. Hanemann sold 1,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $114,118.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.77, for a total transaction of $320,310.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,906,714.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,382 shares of company stock worth $1,229,150 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Middlesex Water by 290.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,656,000 after purchasing an additional 78,800 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Middlesex Water by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 481,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,065,000 after purchasing an additional 64,495 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in Middlesex Water during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,824,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Middlesex Water by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,414,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,795,000 after purchasing an additional 57,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Middlesex Water by 328.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 56,497 shares in the last quarter. 61.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

