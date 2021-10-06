Mina (MINA) Trading Up 17.2% Over Last 7 Days

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. During the last week, Mina has traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mina has a total market cap of $1.20 billion and $101.46 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.68 or 0.00008556 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mina alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00059202 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.86 or 0.00100207 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.97 or 0.00131461 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,827.84 or 1.00150555 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,548.20 or 0.06481264 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 256,823,295 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Mina Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.