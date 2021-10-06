MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) Short Interest Update

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 225,500 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the August 31st total of 183,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 270,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

YGMZ opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. MingZhu Logistics has a 1-year low of $2.86 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.21.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MingZhu Logistics stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) by 49.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,963 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.29% of MingZhu Logistics worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited provides trucking and delivery services using its truckload fleet and subcontractors in the People's Republic of China. The company serves sizeable logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators. As of March 5, 2021, it operated a truckload fleet with 114 tractors and 76 trailers.

