Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$25.94.

MI.UN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.50 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$25.50 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of MI.UN stock traded down C$0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$22.32. 27,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,006. The firm has a market capitalization of C$809.66 million and a P/E ratio of 11.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.39, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.87. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 52 week low of C$15.84 and a 52 week high of C$25.41.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

