Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 9,327 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 39.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,327 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Mattel were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAT. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Mattel by 33.2% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 76,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 19,106 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Mattel by 5.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Mattel in the second quarter valued at about $440,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 18.7% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 931,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,730,000 after purchasing an additional 146,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel during the second quarter valued at about $371,000. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MAT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.49. The stock had a trading volume of 22,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,553,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.63. Mattel, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $23.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.51.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.39 million. Mattel had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 89.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Mattel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Mattel from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Mattel from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.10.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

