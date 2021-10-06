Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in The Wendy’s were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in The Wendy’s by 86.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,948,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,253,000 after buying an additional 2,290,945 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in The Wendy’s by 273.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,329,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in The Wendy’s by 23.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,275,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $147,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,943 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,200,779 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,588,000 after acquiring an additional 946,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,267,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,203,000 after acquiring an additional 916,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WEN shares. Northcoast Research raised The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded The Wendy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN remained flat at $$22.04 during trading on Wednesday. 12,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,474,162. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The Wendy’s Company has a 1 year low of $18.86 and a 1 year high of $29.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 34.83%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.21%.

In other news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 307,357 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total transaction of $7,364,273.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 36,200 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $862,284.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,297,290 shares of company stock worth $30,438,162. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

