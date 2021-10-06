Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Makes New Investment in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 4,259.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,681,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,190 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TFI International by 929.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 172,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,927,000 after buying an additional 155,883 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in TFI International by 355.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 141,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,613,000 after buying an additional 110,555 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in TFI International by 89.6% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 206,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,490,000 after buying an additional 97,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in TFI International by 70.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after buying an additional 35,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International stock traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.76. The company had a trading volume of 865 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,479. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.53. TFI International Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.77 and a 1 year high of $116.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.78 and a 200 day moving average of $106.10.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 21.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that TFI International Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.182 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.88%.

Several research firms have commented on TFII. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$104.95 price objective (down previously from C$137.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $104.95 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.95 price objective (down from $114.00) on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $104.95 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.12.

About TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII).

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.