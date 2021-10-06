Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Element Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Element Solutions in the first quarter valued at $264,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 67.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 775,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,183,000 after acquiring an additional 313,521 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Element Solutions during the first quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 62,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 10,954 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Element Solutions stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.54. 8,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,582,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.22. Element Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $24.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.65.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $586.60 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ESI shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. CIBC upped their price objective on Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Element Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.