Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 1,057 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 69.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 702,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,761,000 after buying an additional 288,790 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,486,000. Engine Capital Management LP boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 59.2% during the first quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 519,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,529,000 after purchasing an additional 193,009 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,933,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,596,000 after purchasing an additional 182,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,454,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ATGE shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a C$40.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of ATGE traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,809. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.22 and a 1-year high of $43.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $280.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Adtalem Global Education Profile

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

