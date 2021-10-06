Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 1,257 Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,023,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,871,000 after buying an additional 986,117 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,943,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,917,000 after purchasing an additional 289,094 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,547,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,936,000 after purchasing an additional 219,940 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,570,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,309,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,162,000 after purchasing an additional 44,944 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sterling Bancorp stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.01. The stock had a trading volume of 37,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,755,093. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.59 and a 12 month high of $27.22.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $249.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sterling Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.71.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

