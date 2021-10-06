Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 2,201 Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,201 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Steelcase by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 8,538,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,867,000 after purchasing an additional 896,438 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Steelcase by 193.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,262,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,163,000 after acquiring an additional 832,030 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Steelcase by 188.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,116,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,867,000 after buying an additional 728,757 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Steelcase by 71.0% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,116,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,061,000 after buying an additional 463,451 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Steelcase by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,124,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,910,000 after acquiring an additional 446,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Steelcase stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $12.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,632. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.32 and a beta of 1.42. Steelcase Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.36 and a 52-week high of $16.84.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Steelcase had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $724.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.54%.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

