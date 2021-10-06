Mizuho Bank Ltd. Takes $155.23 Million Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 450,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $155,228,000. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for 20.6% of Mizuho Bank Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Mizuho Bank Ltd. owned approximately 0.52% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 680.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 65,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,663,000 after buying an additional 32,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

DIA stock traded up $1.17 on Wednesday, reaching $344.30. 1,271,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,009,287. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $261.41 and a one year high of $356.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.18.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

