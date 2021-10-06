Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Down 5.9% on Insider Selling

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) shares were down 5.9% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $305.00 and last traded at $320.89. Approximately 252,802 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 13,609,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $341.09.

Specifically, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.87, for a total value of $3,583,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,614,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,678,785.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total transaction of $1,153,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 349,000 shares of company stock valued at $131,373,540 over the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRNA. Argus boosted their price target on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.21.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $401.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.45. The company has a market capitalization of $134.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.13 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 8.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,655,000 after buying an additional 6,067 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Moderna by 8.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Moderna by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the first quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

