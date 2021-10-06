Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of NYSE:TAP traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.32. 2,259,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,062,547. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.16. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of -18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $32.54 and a 12-month high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.69%.

In related news, Director Louis Vachon bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.04 per share, with a total value of $138,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 48.1% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,796,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,904,000 after buying an additional 583,818 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter valued at about $25,581,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 63.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 7,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

